See how Rahul Gandhi responds to boxer Vijender Singh on marriage, sports

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday received applause from the audience gathered at 112th annual session and PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017 as he fielded two questions from boxer Vijender Singh. One was on his marriage, and the other on sports.

During the Q&A session, Vijender asked Rahul when would he get married, adding that he and his wife discuss the topic frequently. To this question, a perplexed Rahul first avoided any direct answer saying it’s an old question that keeps coming up. But Vijender insisted on a reply. Rahul then replied: “Mai destiny mein believe karta hoon, jab hogi hogi (I believe in destiny, it’ll happen, when it’s meant to happen)”.

Vijender also asked Rahul’s opinion on sports development in the country and strategies he would undertake if he becomes the Prime Minister. He added that he had never seen any Member of the Parliament (MP) or MLA play sports but have only seen them inaugurate sports events.

Rahul said he is actively into sports, making a passing mention about being a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art. He, however, added that he never spoke about it publicly. “Sports has always been important in my life. Normally I play sports for at least an hour. However, in the last few months I’ve not done it.”

WATCH:

After this Vijender asked Rahul to upload some videos so that people would get inspired by him, to which he agreed.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd