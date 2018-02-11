Rahul Gandhi likens PM Modi to cricketer who bats looking at keeper

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (left) and PM Narendra Modi (right) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (left) and PM Narendra Modi (right)

After his rear-view mirror drive jibe at prime minister, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday likened Narendra Modi to a cricketer who bats looking at the wicketkeeper without knowing from where the ball is coming.

“If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicketkeeper, could he have scored a single run? Our Prime Minister is such a cricketer who looks at the wicketkeeper and does not know from where the ball is coming from,” he said.

Gandhi’s jibe at Modi at a public meeting at Sindhanur came as he attacked him for speaking about the Congress’ past rather than about the future. Earlier, speaking at Karatagi in Raichur district, Gandhi said Modi’s term has almost ended and he should be talking about his government’s achievements.

Hitting back at Modi for criticising the policies of erstwhile Congress governments, Gandhi had said at a public meeting at Ballari yesterday that he is running the country by looking just in the rearview mirror, “which will cause accidents”.

“You (Modi) drive the vehicle by just looking in the rearview mirror, which will cause accidents. This country cannot be run by looking in the rearview mirror,” Gandhi had said, taking a swipe at Modi.

