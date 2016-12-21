Rahul Gandhi levels corruption charges against Narendra Modi; here are the details

Addressing a rally in Mehsana, he continued his tirade against PM Modi over demonetisation. Addressing a rally in Mehsana, he continued his tirade against PM Modi over demonetisation.

Days after saying that he has proof of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi gave details of his claims during a rally in Gujarat’s Mehsana. Hitting out at Modi on his home turf, the Congress leaders alleged he was paid Rs 40 crore by Sahara before he became prime minister. Gandhi claimed that that as per the Income Tax record, during a period of six months from October 2013 to February 2014, nine payments were made to Modi by Sahara when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

WATCH VIDEO | Demonetisation: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Levels Allegations Against PM Modi

Here are the details of payment made to Modi allegedly by Sahara

October 30, 2013: Rs 2.5 crore

November 12, 2013: Rs 5 crore

November 27, 2013: Rs 2.5 crore

November 29, 2013: Rs 5 crore

December 6, 2013: Rs 5 crore

December 19, 2013: Rs 5 crore

January 14, 2014: Rs 5 crore

January 28, 2014: Rs 5 crore

February 22, 2014: Rs 5 crore

During the Parliament Winter Session, that was washed out due to continuous protests over demonetisation, Rahul had claimed that he had evidence linking PM Modi directly with corruption. He also claimed that if he was allowed to speak in the Parliament it would cause an “earthquake” in the country.

Gandhi said he was raising the issue on behalf of the country which needs answers over the questions raised against the Prime Minister. “PM Modi takes bribes and then shamelessly foists Demonetisation on Indians under the garb of ‘fighting Black Money,” Congress tweeted after the rally quoting its Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. “Rahulji asks if Modiji received this money from Sahara or not? If this document is with Income Tax, will Modi now investigate it?,” tweeted party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The BJP, however, rubbished the allegations of Rahul Gandhi calling him a non-serious political leader.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd