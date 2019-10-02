Gandhi Jayanti: Rahul Gandhi leads Congress ‘padyatra’, says ‘Father of the Nation’ showed love for all living beings

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a ‘padayatra’ to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. Follow LIVE updates

The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ began from Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometers away.

A large number of party workers followed Gandhi to the memorial waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’. Many youths sported Gandhi’s trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

A tableau of Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march. The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Father of the Nation showed that love for all living beings and non-violence is the only way to defeat bigotry and hatred. Taking to Twitter, former party president Rahul Gandhi said: “On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the ‘Father of the Nation’, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.”