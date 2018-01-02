Bhima Koregaon violence: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-RSS, says they want Dalits to remain at bottom of society

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the BJP-RSS after Bhima-Koregaon violence in Pune earlier today, saying they want a vision of India where Dalits remain at the bottom of Indian society. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said: “A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance.”
The event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa’s army, was marred by incidents of violence on Monday, in which at least one person was killed and several injured. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community – then considered untouchable – were part of the East India Company’s forces. Read Full Story: Bhima-Koregaon clash spills into Mumbai, CM Fadnavis orders probe; Chembur, Mulund worst hit
Meanwhile, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest against the state government’s “failure” to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday. Though the Maharashtra government has ordered a judicial probe, Prakash Ambedkar rejected the inquiry.
Ambedkar alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence. He said Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 organisations, have supported tomorrow’s shutdown. Monday’s violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in suburban Chembur.
(With inputs from PTI)
