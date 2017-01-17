Delhi confidential: Face-Saver

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has managed to pacify, at least for the time being, Kerala Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who had been sulking ever since the party announced names of 14 district Congress chiefs in his state. Busy with Assembly election-related meetings, Rahul squeezed in some time to meet the former Kerala chief minister. While Chandy was given no immediate assurance, he was told that his grievances would be looked into after the Assembly polls. Chandy had not been attending key party meetings in his state, which resulted in a crisis in the Kerala Congress. Out of 14 district presidents, the Ramesh Chennithala-led ‘I’ group accounted for eight, while five were from the Chandy-led ‘A’ group. The meeting with Rahul could give Chandy a face-saver to argue that the high command was looking into his grievances. Chandy has demanded that organisational elections be held at the earliest.

Taking Final Shape

Maneka Gandhi, who at the start of 2016 had made an anti-trafficking legislation part of her agenda for the year, has managed to finalise the draft Bill. The draft has undergone eight to nine revisions after activists pointed out several grey areas in the ministry’s original and subsequent versions. Last week, the Women and Child Development Minister finally managed to get the Law Ministry’s approval for the Bill, which will soon be sent to the Cabinet.

Declining Interest

Like every year, Railway officials will end the financial year with an “extra-curricular activity”, for which the ministry wants maximum participation. The annual Railway Minister’s Essay Competition, open to officials, has been seeing declining interest over the years. So this time, the ministry has ordered that wide publicity will be given to the event among peers and has informally communicated to zonal units to ensure good participation. But officials say the topics selected this year are boring and unimaginative. “With topics like ‘Role of Social Media in improvement of Railways’, ‘Digital India and Indian Railways’, and ‘Swachh Bharat, Swachh Rail’, it would have anyway required an executive order to make people participate in larger numbers,” observed an officer.

Ticket To Bengal

Security and other staff at the BJP headquarters always maintain extra vigil during the time of ticket distribution as a large number of aspirants try to enter the rooms of important office-bearers. On Monday, there was reason for additional precaution. A woman who introduced herself as Chandrakanta from Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh threatened self-immolation if the party did not give her a ticket to contest the Assembly elections. Claiming to be an enthusiastic party worker for more than three decades, Chandrakanta alleged that her nominations had been scuttled at the last minute on at least three previous occasions. She said if she was unsuccessful in her suicide attempt — in case someone foiled her plans — she would move to West Bengal, her home state. Incidentally, the party, late in the evening, released its first list of candidates for UP in which someone else has been given the ticket from Hastinapur.