Rahul Gandhi keeps up suspense over possible alliance in UP

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kept up suspense over a possible alliance in Uttar Pradesh as he skirted a question on the issue amid speculation that a tie-up between Congress and the ruling Samajwadi Party was in the offing.

“It is a strategic issue. I cannot say anything about it in a press conference. If you come to me personally, I can whisper in your ear,” he told reporters at a joint press conference of eight opposition parties, here.

Gandhi was specifically asked whether the Congress was aligning with SP or the BSP in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, slated early next year, on the lines of the grand alliance in Bihar.

The grand alliance in Bihar comprising of once arch rivals Nitish Kumar’s JD-U and Lalu Prasad’s RJD, along with Congress had helped the defeat of BJP in the assembly polls last year.

Speculation is rife now that Congress may align with SP and reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the two parties are on.

Commenting on possibility of a tie-up between Samajwadi Party and Congress before Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP supremo Mayawati has said an alliance would be struck only if it benefits BJP.

“SP and Congress alliance in UP will come into being only if BJP gives its approval and if it (BJP) feels it will gain from it…the green signal will be given by BJP after evaluating its gains and losses from such an alliance,” she told news persons in Lucknow yesterday.

BJP is banking heavily in Uttar Pradesh, where it secured 73 seats including two by its allies, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.