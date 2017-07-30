BJP gives back to Rahul Gandhi, says Kashmir conflict originated during Congress regime

BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain and S. Prakash held Congress responsible for the Kashmir issue BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain and S. Prakash held Congress responsible for the Kashmir issue

After Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of reaping benefit from the Kashmir conflict, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday tore into Congress, saying that the Valley issue actually originated due to the grand old party.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, said the prevailing unrest in parts of the country was benefiting the RSS, China and Pakistan.

BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain and S. Prakash held Congress responsible for the Kashmir issue, which originated during the grand old party’s regime. “The Kashmir issue actually originated due to the Congress. The nation is compensating for Congress’ wrong policies. We are working towards rectifying it. I condemn his statement,” Hussain told ANI. “If the Kashmir conflict is alive, it is because of his (Rahul) grandmother, forefather Jawaharlal Nehru. Since those ages, the issue is alive,” Prakash told ANI.

Hussain further said that the Congress Vice President has insulted the nation by comparing the ‘patriotic’ RSS with Pakistan and China. However, Prakash mocked Rahul for making such statements, which cannot be understood by any political ‘pundits’. “Today, Rahul Gandhi making charge against the Government which is only three years old is only politically motivated. We do not attach any more importance to it,” he said.

Rahul fired a fresh salvo at the Narendra Modi-led Central Government on Saturday over unrest prevailing in different parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was peace during the UPA regime. “Today there is crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, anger in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and other northeast states. During UPA all was peaceful,” Rahul said.

He further said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was uprooted till 2014 and the state was a tourist spot then. “Till 2014 terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was over. 45-50 flights used to land in Srinagar daily. Tourists would flock the region,” he added.

