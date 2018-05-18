BJP’s bluff called out, they will now try money, muscle to steal mandate: Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi said the court has called out BJP’s “bluff” of forming a government even without the numbers and alleged that the party will now resort to using money and muscle power to “steal” the mandate. (PTI file photo) Rahul Gandhi said the court has called out BJP’s “bluff” of forming a government even without the numbers and alleged that the party will now resort to using money and muscle power to “steal” the mandate. (PTI file photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order directing the BJP to take the floor test in Karnataka, saying the development was a vindication of the Congress’ stand that Governor Vajubhai Vala acted “unconstitutionally”.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the court has called out the BJP’s “bluff” of forming a government even without the numbers and alleged that the party will now resort to using money and muscle power to “steal” the mandate. “Today’s Supreme Court order vindicates our stand that Governor Vajubhai Vala acted unconstitutionally,” he said.

Today’s Supreme Court order, vindicates our stand that Governor Vala acted unconstitutionally. The BJP’s bluff that it will form the Govt., even without the numbers, has been called out by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money & muscle, to steal the mandate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2018

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in Karnataka Assembly, was invited by Governor Vala to form the government.

Earlier in the day, the apex court ordered the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka to take a floor test in the Assembly at 4 pm Saturday. It also ordered that all new-elected legislators take the oath ahead of the floor test and a protem speaker be appointed after that.

Yeddyurappa’s counsel Mukul Rohtagi had asked the three-judge bench, comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, to reconsider the decision and grant them more time for the floor test. The court, however, turned down the request.

The top court also restrained Yeddyurappa from taking any major policy decisions until the floor test gets over. The court further restrained the new Karnataka government from nominating any Anglo-Indian member to the House till it proves its majority.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai Vala Thursday morning, hours after the Supreme Court heard a plea by post-poll allies Congress-JD(S) challenging Vala’s decision to invite the BJP to form government.

