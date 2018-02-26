LIVE UPDATES: BJP’s schemes are only for few specific rich industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Monday campaign in Belgaum and Dharwad districts on the last day of his three-day state tour to poll-bound Karnataka. During the course of the day, he would be addressing three public meetings in both the districts. The Congress president will also visit Yellamma Renuka Devi Temple in Belgaum.
On Sunday, Gandhi visited Baglakot and Bilajpur in the state. He also flagged off “Vrukshathnon 2018” Half Marathon in Bilajpur’s Gol Gumbaz area. On the first day of his visit, Gandhi visited places of religious importance to the Lingayat community, a strong support base of BJP.
Yesterday, the Congress president continued his tirade against Narendra Modi and said Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya managed to flee the country and the Prime Minister, who once described himself as the “chowkidar” of the nation, did not utter a word. “Nirav Modi has indulged in the theft of Rs 22,000 crore, he runs away from the country, but the chowkidar of this country does not even utter a word,” he said, referring to the Punjab National Bank fraud case. READ MORE
This is Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka ahead of the polls. In the first leg of his tour, during which he visited the districts of Bellary, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga and Bidar, the Congress president stopped at several prominent local temples and religious centres.
Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES:
Rahul Gandhi ends his address at the public gathering at the Godchi Temple Ground, Ramdurg. He will now visit Shri Yellamma Renuka Devi Temple in Belgaum.
"Our schemes are for farmers, laborers, and millions of marginalised. The BJP's schemes are only for a few specific rich industrialists. I, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the entire party will stand with you and will work for you," says Rahul Gandhi.
Narendra Modi made a lot of promises but he did not fulfill even one. On the other hand, we (Congress) did what we said. I am sure that Congress will again form the government in Karnataka.
"PM Modi promised 'Make in India', 'Stand Up India', 'Beti Bachao...' schemes but have any of these promises been met? The UPA Government spent 35,000 crores for MGNREGA. The same amount was spent by BJP Government for one single Tata Nano factory," says Rahul Gandhi.
“Demonetisation was a scheme to convert black money of rich people to white. Poor and middle class people stood in queues and deposited their money in banks. Cronies like Nirav Modi looted it and ran away right under the nose of ‘Chowkidaar’ Modi'," says Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public gathering in Ramdurg
"We gave jobs to crores of people, we changed their lives. But Narendra Modi gave all the money to big industrialists. Whatever Modi ji does, he does for people like Nirav Modi. He gave thousands of crores of rupees to rich people like Nirav Modi," he added.
“To continue the good work that the state government is doing, we are undertaking this yatre to seek your blessings. Our pro-people schemes have touched nearly every citizen of Karnataka," says Dr. Parameshwara, KPCC President at Ramdurg where Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in a short while.
Amit Shah, who is also in Karnataka, continues his tirade against the Congress government in the state. "Karnataka government has failed on all fronts. Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption and Siddaramaiah have become synonymous," ANI quoted the BJP president as saying while addressing a presser in Kalaburagi.
"The manner in which all cases against PFI (Popular Front of India) and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) have been withdrawn, shows the unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah government, " he added.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at the offered prayers at Sri Kshethra Malakheda Temple in Kalaburagi. BS Yeddyurappa was also present with him. (Image Source: ANI Twitter)
Welcome to the live blog of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's three-day visit to Karnataka. Read all the latest updates here about Rahul's visit on the final day of his visit to Karnataka, which goes to polls later this year.