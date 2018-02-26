LIVE UPDATES: BJP’s schemes are only for few specific rich industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Karnataka on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@INCKarnataka) Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Karnataka on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@INCKarnataka)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Monday campaign in Belgaum and Dharwad districts on the last day of his three-day state tour to poll-bound Karnataka. During the course of the day, he would be addressing three public meetings in both the districts. The Congress president will also visit Yellamma Renuka Devi Temple in Belgaum.

On Sunday, Gandhi visited Baglakot and Bilajpur in the state. He also flagged off “Vrukshathnon 2018” Half Marathon in Bilajpur’s Gol Gumbaz area. On the first day of his visit, Gandhi visited places of religious importance to the Lingayat community, a strong support base of BJP.

Yesterday, the Congress president continued his tirade against Narendra Modi and said Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya managed to flee the country and the Prime Minister, who once described himself as the “chowkidar” of the nation, did not utter a word. “Nirav Modi has indulged in the theft of Rs 22,000 crore, he runs away from the country, but the chowkidar of this country does not even utter a word,” he said, referring to the Punjab National Bank fraud case. READ MORE

This is Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka ahead of the polls. In the first leg of his tour, during which he visited the districts of Bellary, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga and Bidar, the Congress president stopped at several prominent local temples and religious centres.

Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES:

