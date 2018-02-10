PM Modi’s ‘backward-looking thought’ caused demonetisation, GST: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Karnataka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a four-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka (Source: INC India) Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a four-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka (Source: INC India)

Kickstarting his campaigning for the forthcoming assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over NDA government’s twin policy moves of demonetisation and GST and endorsed Siddaramaiah’s chief ministerial candidature for a second term.

“The country doesn’t want to hear about the past. It is concerned about the future. CM Siddaramaiah is forward-looking. Narendra Modi is the kind of PM who drives the vehicle looking in the rear-view mirror,” Gandhi quipped while addressing a gathering at Municipal Ground in Hosapete city in Bellari district.

“We are proud to say that CM Siddaramaiah’s government was a clean administration. When we come to power next, we will work twice as hard. Karnataka is not built by any single person but by women, youth, and its labour,” he said.

The Congress president, who is on his four-day visit to the state, stated that it was PM Modi’s “backward-looking thought” that caused demonetisation and GST. “I request PM Modi to learn from CM Siddaramaiah, who responded to farm crisis by waiving their loans and delivering on his promises,” he said.

While terming unemployment and farm crisis as major challenges facing the country, the Nehru-Gandhi scion said PM Modi did not utter a single word on these issues in his entire speech in Parliament. Gandhi also claimed that Dalit atrocities are on the rise ever since the NDA government came to power.

Gandhi also took a swipe at former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa over corruption allegations and targeted PM Modi over the alleged discrepancies Rafale aircraft deal. “PM Modi talks about corruption. But he forgets that it was the BJP government led by @ BSYBJP that broke the record in corruption. Today, TheGreatRafaleMystery is another example of major corruption in BJP government,” Gandhi said.

“The Rafale deal during UPA was handed to the government-undertaking HAL, based in Bengaluru. But PM Modi stole it from HAL and handed the deal to his industrialist friends. He stole employment from Bengaluru youth,” he added.

He also accused the central government of failing to keep its promise to employ 2 crore youth. “Today a mere 450 youths are provided employment in a day. PM Modi himself has admitted that Karnataka is successful in creating employment,” Gandhi said.

“I share a special connection with Ballari. You stood with Smt Sonia Gandhi and chose her when she needed you. I will never forget this is my life,” the Congress chief concluded while striking an emotional chord.

In the evening, he will address a meeting at Corporation Ground in Koppal, and a public meeting at Vidhyanand College Ground in Kukanur tomorrow.

Karnataka is slated to go to polls this year as the tenure of the 14th Assembly ends on May 29.

