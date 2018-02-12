Video: Microphone malfunction leaves Rahul Gandhi red-faced in Karnataka

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bellary, Karnataka on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bellary, Karnataka on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced an embarrassment after the microphone of his election rally in Karnataka failed to work. In a video released by ANI, Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to Karnataka, can be seen fidgeting with the mic. He later walks to the other end of the stage in order to address the crowd from the other podium. The crowd, however, still complaint of not being able to hear him. Gandhi, then again moved to the original podium and addressed the rally after the mic started working.

This is not the first time that Gandhi faced mic issues. Earlier while addressing the media in 2013, Gandhi’s mic did not work in the first instance.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi has mic problems at a rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. The mic started working later pic.twitter.com/yFdvWg1gFc — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

The Congress Chief who addressed public and roadside meetings in Raichur and Kalaburagi districts, continued his attack on Modi, saying he should speak about allegations of corruption against BJP president Amit Shah’s son. Gandhi, on a four-day ‘Janashirvad Yatra’, said Modi should look “left and right” before talking of corruption. “If you want to talk about corruption, talk a bit about Amit Shah son’s corruption. How he made Rs 80 crore out of Rs 50,000 in three months. You should also be telling this to the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar attacked Gandhi by saying that the BJP wins wherever the Congress Chief campaigns. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for an election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins,” said Javadekar.

