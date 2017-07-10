Rahul Gandhi is blessing in disguise for BJP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files)

Arriving first-time in Himachal Pradesh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday set the tone for the BJP’s pro-Hindu religious agenda in the state, which is going to witness polls by the end of the year with party already making deep inroads into the Congress-rule state.

Besides paying obeisance at famous religious shrine Chintpurni and meeting some of the old Hindu religious acquaintances, Yogi later addressed party’s ‘parivartan rath yatra’ to mark end of the BJP’s massive outreach campaign in the state. Rally was a huge draw at Amb in Una district.

Yogi said Taj Mahal, a famous heritage landmark of India was visited by lakhs of tourists, including foreigners but this can’t be symbol of the faith. “Our symbols of faith are Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana and we really value them,” he added as he attacked the Congress for its anti-Hindu mindset, and playing a politics of appeasement in the country for several years.

Equally hitting hard at the Congress, UP Chief Minister said the Congress had left the country divided on caste, regions and religious basis. The Congress, he said, had also tried to play with the faith for its vote politics and the people have started realising it now.

Coming down on AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Yogi said, “He is really a blessing in disguise for the BJP and the party wants him to lead the Congress as no one was now acknowledging or listening to Sonia Gandhi.”

He predicted winds of the change in the country, which had brought the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh with such a massive mandate and thereafter also Uttarakhand and other states. It is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda, who was hailed as world leader wherever he goes outside the country, the UP CM said.

Yogi also attacked the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for mafia raj and lack of development. Infact, he said the word mafia has also come from Italy and one can understand why the Congress was patronizing mafia including mining mafia in the state.

Promising development of Himachal Pradesh, Yogi said once the BJP returns to power in the state after the poll, the people of the world will forget Switzerland as Himachal Pradesh has huge potential to attract tourism. “Look how Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned Himachali cap in Israel and presented Himachali gifts to US president Donald Trump.”

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal highlighted mafia raj in the state under the Congress and expressed shock over incident of rape involving a school girl. Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar and state BJP president Satpal Satti also addressed an impressive rally to mark end of rath yatra, which the party started last month to reach-out every single constituency.

Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand besides several central ministers also addressed the rallies during yatra to create pro-BJP wave in the state. Whole of Himachal even villages have been painted with BJP slogans “abki baar BJP sarkar”.

