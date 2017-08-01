Rahul Gandhi instigating farmers for petty political gains : BJP

Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi of instigating farmers for petty political gains. The BJP’s attack on the Congress leader came on a day Gandhi was in the state capital to meet NHAI officials, alongwith a farmers’ delegation from his parliamentary constituency Amethi, against acquisition of their land for broadening of National Highway (NH) 56.

“Rahul Gandhi is instigating farmers for petty political gains. Had he had any morality he would first have returned the land of poor farmers of Amethi that was taken for setting up a bicycle unit but which ultimately went to a trust,” state unit spokesman Shalabhmani Tripathi said .

Tripathi alleged that poor farmers of Amethi had given their land in the hope of getting employment but were today left neither with land nor employment.

The BJP spokesman claimed the issue on which Gandhi registered his protest today had in fact has been pending since the days of the UPA government, which instead of solving had further complicated it.

