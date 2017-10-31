Idea of India Indira Gandhi fought for has been thrown into question by intolerance: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at 112th PHD Chamber’s Annual Session & Awards for Excellence 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at 112th PHD Chamber’s Annual Session & Awards for Excellence 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Launching an attack at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the idea of India that Indira Gandhi fought for has been thrown fundamentally into question by rising intolerance that we see today. Addressing the media on the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary at Jawahar Bhawan in New Delhi, the Congress scion said: “Like her we must all be unfazed and undaunted against the forces of darkness.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi in a post on Twitter. He wrote, “Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.” PM Modi also paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 142nd birth anniversary. “We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten,” he said.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot also remembered Indira Gandhi. Maken tweeted saying: “Proud Nation remembers 2 great patriots today Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi.” Ashok Gehlot, Congress party’s national general secretary, too, took to Twitter and said: “I pay my humble tributes to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi on her Punyatithi. She contributed immensely towards national unity and integrity.”

Kerala Congress leader and former chief minister of the state, Oommen Chandy tweeted, “Today is the Martyrdom Anniversary of the strongest lady India has ever seen, paying tribute to the Iron lady of India, Smt Indira Gandhi.”

Daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi was the only woman who served as the Prime Minister of India and the second longest serving Prime Minister of the country after her father. She was appointed the President of Congress party in 1959 and served as the Prime Minister of the country from 1966 to 1977. Gandhi lost power after she imposed an Emergency in 1975 leading to countrywide protests against the decision.

