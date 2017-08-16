Rahul inaugurates Indira Canteen in Bengaluru; breakfast available for Rs 5, lunch and dinner for Rs 10

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning inaugurated the Indira Canteen in Bengaluru. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning inaugurated the Indira Canteen in Bengaluru.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the Karnataka government’s flagship programme ‘Indira Canteen’ in Bengaluru along with state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This is the Congress vice-president’s second visit to the state in a week. In a tweet today, Rahul said: “Indira Canteen is another step towards the “Food for All” commitment of the Congress. I congratulate the Karnataka Govt for this initiative.” The Indira canteens will serve fresh hot lunch and dinner for Rs 10 and breakfast for Rs 5.

At a public rally in Bengaluru, Rahul said: “Proud that it is a Congress govt that conceptualized this canteen. Breakfast to be served for Rs 5, lunch/dinner for Rs 10.”

According to the scheme, 101 canteens will be opened in the initial phase. More will be opened in 97 wards from October 2 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd