Rahul Gandhi in Singapore: Congress has a clean slate now, a new opportunity

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met with Indian-origin CEOs of companies in Singapore on Thursday and discussed a range of issues along with attempting to reach out to the Indian diaspora in the country.

“We faced a storm in 2012. Between 2012 and 2014 the system was destabilised and we saw the consequences. We have a clean slate now, and a new opportunity. We will present you with a new Congress party that envisions the values you were born with. We see society as a system that has to be kept in balance. The BJP, on the other hand, is less concerned about peace and tranquility. We see very serious dangers of polarising society and risks arising from them,” he said.

On Thursday, Gandhi will also address the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. The 47-year-old Congress leader will also meet Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. He is slated to fly to Malaysia on March 10.

The visit is a part of his five-day trip to Singapore and Malaysia as the party tries to reach out to the Indian diaspora. Congress sources told PTI that Gandhi is likely to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on March 9 and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on March 10.

The trip to the Southeast Asian countries — ahead of the AICC plenary session in New Delhi from March 16 to 18 — is being organised by the AICC Overseas cell headed by technocrat Sam Pitroda, who had also organised Gandhi’s visits to the US and West Asia earlier.

