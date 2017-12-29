Rahul Gandhi in Shimla to review Congress’ defeat in Himachal Pradesh polls

Best of 2017
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla for a review meeting of party's defeat in the  assembly polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla for a review meeting of party’s defeat in the  assembly polls. The review meet will be held in two parts, first for those who contested in Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary constituency areas and then for Mandi and Shimla candidates.

In the recently-concluded state Assembly polls, Congress won only 21 out of 68 seats, while five sitting ministers lost the elections.

He is visiting the state for the first time after taking over as party president. He is also scheduled to interact with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office-bearers and district presidents to get a ground-level feedback.

Former CM Virbhadra Singh at state Party office for election review meeting in Shimla on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The newly elected Congress president also visited Gujarat last week and held a similar post-poll review there.

