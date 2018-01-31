Rahul Gandhi in Shillong: ‘We’re fighting BJP-RSS ideology across India, their idea aimed at disempowering women’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “What BJP and RSS is doing in all over India and particularly in North-east is attempting to undermine your culture, language and way of life.” Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “What BJP and RSS is doing in all over India and particularly in North-east is attempting to undermine your culture, language and way of life.”

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Meghalaya, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP and RSS for imposing their ideology across the country. Addressing a rally in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, the Congress president was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are fighting RSS ideology across the nation. Idea is that one form of thinking is imposed on the country. What BJP and RSS is doing in all over India and particularly in North-east is attempting to undermine your culture, language and way of life.” Rahul had on Tuesday assured the people of the predominantly Christian state that his party would defend their culture and way of thinking.

Speaking on women’s empowerment in politics, Rahul Gandhi again hit out at RSS saying their idea is aimed at dis-empowering women. “Does anyone know many leadership positions are with women in RSS? Zero. If you see pictures of Mahatma Gandhi you’ll find women on this side (right), this side (left) but if you see pictures of Mohan Bhagwat, he’ll be alone or surrounded by men.”

According to Rahul, one of the most important thing the Congress party will do is “balance the number of men and women contesting elections.” He added: “I would like to invite women to join the party in Meghalaya so that we have more and more women to choose from.” Also Read: We stand with you and will defend your culture, your way of thinking: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong

He also said that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, they are going to change the GST structure and simplify it.

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd