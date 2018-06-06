Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur LIVE updates: Congress President to address farmers rally today

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur today afternoon. (File photo) Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur today afternoon. (File photo)

On the first anniversary of Mandsaur shooting, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will hold a rally to honour the six farmers killed in police firing during last year’s agitation. Farmers had held statewide protests in Madhya Pradesh demanding better prices for their crops. The agitation was marred by violence in many parts of the state, especially in Mandsaur, which emerged as the epicentre of protests.

Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur today afternoon. He would address the “Kisan rally” at Khokhra (Pipliya Mandi) in the district. Family members of three out of the six people killed in the police firing would share the dais with the Congress president. Gandhi’s rally is also being seen as an attempt to kickstart Congress’ Madhya Pradesh election campaign. The Congress, which has been in political wilderness for the past 15 years, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.