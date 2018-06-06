Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur LIVE updates: Congress President to address farmers rally today

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Rahul Gandhi would address the "Kisan rally" at Khokhra (Pipliya Mandi) in the district. Family members of three out of the six people killed in the police firing would share the dais with the Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur today afternoon.

On the first anniversary of Mandsaur shooting, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will hold a rally to honour the six farmers killed in police firing during last year’s agitation. Farmers had held statewide protests in Madhya Pradesh demanding better prices for their crops. The agitation was marred by violence in many parts of the state, especially in Mandsaur, which emerged as the epicentre of protests.

Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur today afternoon. He would address the “Kisan rally” at Khokhra (Pipliya Mandi) in the district. Family members of three out of the six people killed in the police firing would share the dais with the Congress president. Gandhi’s rally is also being seen as an attempt to kickstart Congress’ Madhya Pradesh election campaign. The Congress, which has been in political wilderness for the past 15 years, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

 

Rahul Gandhi's Mandsaur farmers rally to kickstart election campaign in MP

The party president would also hold a meeting with senior leaders of Madhya Pradesh Congress. Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh including PCC chief Kamal Nath, campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and other state leaders would be in attendance.

Security has been beefed up ahead of the meeting. Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said five companies of the Special Armed Force (SAF) have been deployed across the district ahead of the event.

