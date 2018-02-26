Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: What is being made in India when everything you buy are ‘Made in China’

Launching an all-out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned why the self-proclaimed “chowkidar” of the country was mum on the Punjab National Bank fraud and corruption allegations against BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay. Accusing the PM of favouring industrialists, Gandhi said despite the Centre hardselling its “zero corruption” stand, there was no Lokpal appointed to fight graft. “Whatever you do, you do it for people like Nirav Modi. You give thousands of crores money to super rich people in the country; while in Karnataka we give seven kg rice at free of cost to the poor,” he said at a rally in Karnataka’s Ramadurga area.
Gandhi, who is on the second leg of his three-day tour of the poll-bound state, left no stone unturned in criticising the Centre over various issues, ranging from the Rafale deal to the Vyapam scam. Speaking at his second rally of the day at Karnataka’s Saundatti area, Gandhi alleged that the defence minister was buying fish in Goa while PM Modi went to France to sign the Rafale agreement. “The defence minister was in Goa and buying fish when PM Modi was in France inking the Rafale deal. He didn’t even know about the agreement,” Gandhi said, in an apparent reference to Manohar Parrikar.
Hitting out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the Congress President said the Vyapam scam involving alleged irregularities in the 2012 pre-medical test had brought the education system in Madhya Pradesh to its knees. “The Vyapam scam has destroyed the education system in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP government is responsible for it,” Gandhi said.
“UPA chose HAL for building Rafale. Thousands of Karnataka’s youth would have got jobs.
PM Modi visits Paris, signs a new deal & gives the contract to his crony friend.
HAL has been making planes for 70 years. Modi’s crony friend has ZERO experience”: @OfficeOfRG #RafaleScam
— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) February 26, 2018
Recalling that Modi promised to create two crore jobs before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi asked how many youths got employment from the central government. “Where are the jobs? What is being made in India when everything from watches to shirts to shoes you buy are ‘Made in China’. In fact, the Congress government in Karnataka created 50,000 jobs when the NDA could not provide even one lakh jobs across the country,” he said.
Throughout his past rallies, Gandhi has tried to woo the Lingayat community, a traditional BJP support base. It was no different on Monday, when the Gandhi scion quoted the philosophy of Basaveshwara, the founder of the community, to question policies of Modi. “Modiji… nudidante nade (practice what you preach). The country has not made you prime minister just to give speeches,” Gandhi said.
Attacking the prime minister on GST, which the Congress president has been calling “Gabbar Singh Tax”, Gandhi said whatever was in the common man’s pocket had been taken away, lakhs of businesses shut and lakhs of people had suffered losses. “But one person runs a magical new business… Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah within three months converts Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore, but the chowkidar does not utter a word,” he alleged.
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:45 pmMODI is a CORRUPT FELLOW WHO WILL INDIA FOR MONEY AND FANATISMReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:44 pmIs Rahul Gandhi a Chinese stooge?Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:18 pmRahul is MOSQUITO before IRON MAN MODI . they forgot bofoes DEAL and Augusland helicopters from his nana itlay from which they earned million of money . moreover his G FATHER WHO RAISED HINDI CHINI , BHAI NOW WHY CRYING . HE IS ARROGANT AND FRUSTRATED FACING HUMILIATING DEFEATS IN GUJARAT GOA AND UP, HE IS FOOLISH AND IS SAILING IN SINKING BOAT . TIME HAS COME THEY WILL HAVE TO FLEE and TAKE REFUGEE IN HIS NANAs ITALY?Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:22 pmApney congress ki dukihi zakham nerve par salt chirk diya well saidReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:27 pmTHE MYSTERY OF FAKENDRANATH'S FAKE 56" CHEST the great fakendranath of 56" claim if not fame invited pak intelligence with open arms into the sensitive pathankot airbase to investigate the alleged attack. no other country would allow inimical intellgience into a sensitive defense sone. pak intelligence concluded their study by stating the attack was stage managed. 56" chest shrank to 56 cm. later, modi tried huffing and puffing his chest at china by issuing visas to chinese dissidents. the chinese dragon merely hissed (not even breathe fire) and the very next day (FAkendranath has never been more efficient) these visas were revoked. the famous 56" chest shrunk by pak to 56 cm was further shrunk to 56 mm. which proves the old adage -You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time - Abraham LincolnReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:07 pmAll Jumlas by Narendra Jumlavati are made in India. Riots are made in India , Lynchings are made in India , fake encounters are made in India , loot and scoot is made in India .....what more do you want ?Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:26 pmYou are also a jumla only without brain.Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 9:49 pmThe reason we are still ing Chinese goods is that the crooked Congress was too busy looting the country instead of creating the right business atmosphere to encourage industries thereby creating s. Look at Japan South Korea who are miles ahead of India. And yes the paid PIDIS can vote my comment down but it would not change the stark facts.Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:01 pmBJP have also created the right business atmosphere! the flights take off purrfectly and land land safely for those on a one way ticket paid for by FAKENDRANATH - udta nirav (11500 cr) udta jatinshah(7000cr) udta mallya (9000cr) udta choksi? who's next? udta anil ambani (walking talking NPA of 46000cr)Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:03 pmso you get to know FAKENDRANATH better - The very foundation of Modi’s as an administrator was based on his successful role in forming a corrupt coalition . Modi allying with Sukh Ram -(1998), state elections were held in Himachal Pradesh - elections threw up a hung assembly with both BJP and Congress winning 31 seats each while Himachal Vikas Manch (HVM) won 5 seats. HVM was led by the Sukhram, the former Telecom Minister, who was arrested in 1996 for disproportionate asset case. In 1996, the CBI seized from Sukhram’s official residence Rs. 3.6 crores in cash concealed in bags and suitcases, which he had collected in connection with irregularities in awarding a telecom contract.Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:04 pmin fourteen yrs as Gujrat CM and now four yrs as PM - why has FAKENDRANATH never insti tuted the Lok Pal - th anti corruption body?Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:17 pmFAKENDRANATH's Gujrat model - gujrat drowned in debt - The state's debt has jumped by more than 22 times since the saffron party came into power in 1995. Gujarat's debt was less than Rs 10,000 crore when the BJP took the reins of power in the state, but has vaulted to Rs 2.22 lakh crore, or 25 of state GDP, as at the end of March 2016. wonder what it is in 2018?Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:42 pmnow we all know why FAKEDENDRANATH as gujrat CM never insti ituted Lok Pal and li gujrat's debt rose from 10000cr in 1995 under congress - then bJP took over and in 20 yrs it is 220000 cr! a quantum leap of 22 times 10500 cr per year! imagine the astronomical amounts hived off as PM as there is no Lok Pal! a hindutva miracle!
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm"the right business atmosphere to encourage industries" gujrat does create the right atmosphere! ketan parekh, harshad mehta, nirav modi, mehul choksi, anil ambani (46000 cr NPA fame), jatin shah...Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:30 pmwe have the right business atmosphere all right. migrant worker afrazul from bengal works in rajasthan for over 10 yrs to support his family back in bengal. illiterate shambulal (purrfect RSS candidate) gets poisoned by hindutva venom of gharwapsi, love jihad, antimuslim hatred is galvanised to kill hardworking family man afrazul sets him on fire and makes his infant nephew records the gruesome act!Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:44 pmwe the poor poor citizens of india cannot work hard at all because as you said - the right business atmosphere does not exit. so we would all wish to be like richie rich shah aka jay shah son of fatB shah whose fortunes rose beyond the skies from 50000 to 80 cr - a quantum leap of 16000 times! another hindutva miracle!Reply
