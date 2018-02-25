Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: On day-2, Congress chief to hold public meetings in Baglakot, Bilajpur

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, will on Sunday visit Baglakot and Bilajpur districts in the state. Gandhi will also flag off “Vrukshathnon 2018″” Half Marathon in Bilajpur’s Gol Gumbaz area.
During this stay in Karnataka, Gandhi will be travelling across seven districts in Bombay-Karnataka region, which played a key role in Congress’s win in the 2013 state polls. On the first day of his visit, Gandhi visited places of religious importance to the Lingayat community, a strong support base of BJP.
“Basavanna said that God is one and in all; this is the thinking of the Congress, and when we think of programmes for the people, this is the thinking that guides us,’’ Rahul said, invoking Lingayat ideas to attack Modi. “If you want kaam ki baat, come to the Congress, and if you only want mann ki baat, go to Narendra Modi.”
This is Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka ahead of the polls. In the first leg of his tour, during which he visited the districts of Bellary, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga and Bidar, Rahul stopped at several prominent local temples and religious centres.
Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES:
- Feb 25, 2018 at 8:40 am1. For newly elected Congress president Mr. Rahul Gandhi, I wish the Congress party retains power in Karnataka by winning the ensuing Assembly election convincingly. But this should happen on the basis of a manifesto or action plan and not basis of just empty promises. 2. Issues like rural distress, suicides by farmers, creation for the unemployed in urban and rural areas, support prices for farm products, in ion, etc. etc. are very important issues. Since they cannot be ignored, both BJP the Congress must lose no time and issue a ‘White Paper’ at the earliest, much before the Karnataka Assembly election. Both parties must mention in the said White Paper how each party would deal with all problems and economic issues. n fact the said White Paper will be major part of each party’s manifesto. 3. Then both the parties will have to follow similar path for next year’s Lok Sabha election. 4. We should not allow these two parties to make wild baseless allegations of corruption.Reply
Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah is also on three-day visit to Karnataka, starting from today. He will visit the family of a farmer, who had committed suicide, in Mangalgi village in Bidar and also interact with traders and businessmen. The BJP leader will also meet sugracane farmers in Humnabad and interact with members of Koli community
