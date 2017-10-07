Virbhadra Singh will be CM face in Himachal Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh greets Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Mandi on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh greets Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Mandi on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Kicking off the party’s campaign in the state, Gandhi added that Singh will “become the CM of Himachal Pradesh for the seventh time.”

“Virbhadra Singh ji has done tremendous development in Himachal Pradesh as six-time chief minister. He will be CM for seventh time. This will have full backing of the party” he said, while addressing a rally in Mandi district.

Gandhi added that the people of Himachal should compare the five years of Virbhadra’s government with the BJP government in Gujarat for the same period. “China gives jobs to 50,000 youth and Modi government 450 youths per day,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi’s rally comes close on the heels of PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Bilaspur where BJP made its pitch for the upcoming polls. The Assembly elections are likely to be held before the end of the year.

Gandhi’s announcement comes in the backdrop of infighting in the party between Singh and PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu. Gandhi’s endorsement of Singh is likely to cause excitement in the Virbhadra camp which seeks to get him back in a commanding position in the state. Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress campaign in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

(With inputs from ENS)

