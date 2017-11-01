Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE UPDATES: Congress vice-president begins his third leg of ‘Navsarjan Yatra’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting in Bharuch district, Gujarat. (file photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting in Bharuch district, Gujarat. (file photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, his first after the Election Commission announced the dates for the upcoming assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi will begin the third leg of his ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ from Jambusar, where he will meet people and address their issues. Later in the day, he will address a public rally in Bharuch district, which will be attended by farmers affected by land acquisition.

During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies and described its new tax regime as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.



Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE UPDATES:

10.45 am:

Part of the route to be taken by Rahul Gandhi on his Navsarjan Yatra today will pass through the Dandi Path @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/yPApvVajlu — Aditi Raja (@aditijf) November 1, 2017

10.30 am: Rahul Gandhi’s first stop will be Jambusar. He will then proceed to Aamod, Dayadra, Vagra, Ankleshwar, Valia in Bharuch District. In Surat district, he will tour the tribal belt of Mangrol, Mandvi and Mahuva. He will end the day with a public meeting in Vyara in Tapi.

10.15 am: On Day 1 of his three-day yatra, Rahul Gandhi will cover Bharuch, Surat and Tapi Districts. He arrived in Vadodara today morning, before heading to Jambusar. Below is his itinerary for the day:

