Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat live updates: Congress vice president reaches Ahmedabad

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at the crowd during a rally in his first phase of Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat. (File – PTI Photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at the crowd during a rally in his first phase of Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat. (File – PTI Photo)

Beginning the second leg of his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit various districts of the state on Monday. Starting with Ahmedabad, Rahul has various programmes lined up in Kheda, Anand and Vadodara today.

Rahul Gandhi’s first phase of Navsarjan Yatra ended on September 29. During his three-day roadshow in the state, Gandhi visited Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Jetpur and other cities. He addressed rallies and made stops at many villages to interact with the locals. Gandhi came under fire from the Opposition for visiting temples during the yatra.

Here are the live updates on Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit:

11.40 am: Gandhi is scheduled to depart for Kheda district from Ahmedabad. In Kheda, Gandhi will first address a corner meeting at Khatraj Chokdi. He will then meet Amul Plant workers in Jibhaipura, following which he is scheduled to visit Santram Mandir and hold another corner meeting at Nadiad.

11.20 am: The Congress vice president has reached Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where he was greeted by Congress spokesperson and MLA from Abdasa constituency, Shaktisinh Gohil. Gandhi will now proceed to Hathijan Circle, where he will be welcomed by party workers.

Rahul Gandhi welcomed by Shaktisinh Gohil ay Ahmedabad airport. Rahul Gandhi welcomed by Shaktisinh Gohil ay Ahmedabad airport.

11.10 am: Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary for today includes a meeting with Amul Plant workers in Kheda, an interaction with representatives of Mahila Milk Cooperatives in Anand and one with traders, entrepreneurs and professionals in Vadodara. He is also scheduled to visit Sardar Patel’s birthplace, Nadiad.

