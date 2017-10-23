Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat live updates: Congress vice-president to participate in Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan rally

Rahul Gandhi in Gandhi live updates: the Congress vice-president will attend the Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan rally in Ahmedabad on Monday. (PTI Photo/File) Rahul Gandhi in Gandhi live updates: the Congress vice-president will attend the Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan rally in Ahmedabad on Monday. (PTI Photo/File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday to take part in a Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan rally in Ahmedabad. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor is expected to join the party during the meet. Gandhi is also expected to meet Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel today.

Gandhi’s visit comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for several projects in Vadodara amounting to Rs 3,650 crore. Those opposed to vikas won’t get a single rupee from Centre, warns PM

1.45 pm: Meanwhile, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor is set to join the Congress today, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The Ekta Manch chief had confirmed this two days ago after a meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul and Ahmed Patel.

Why is this important? OBC’s form 40 per cent of the vote share in Gujarat, and Thakor’s addition is a shot in the arm for the Grand Old Party. “It is time to throw out the BJP in Gujarat. Unemployment is a huge problem with lakhs of youngsters without jobs, more than 74,000 farmers are neck deep in debt, illicit liquor flows freely in the state despite prohibition and education and health sectors are in a total mess,” Thakor said. “Me, Hardik Patel and Jignesh are all going to join hands with the Congress party to defeat the BJP,” he added.

1.40 pm: On Sunday, Narendra Patel, a Patidar leader from north Gujarat, alleged the BJP had tried to bribe him to join the party. Dramatically spreading out a bundle of Rs 500 notes worth Rs 10 lakh, Narendra had said it was an “advance” from the saffron party.

“They made a deal of Rs 1 crore on me. One crore? Even if they bestow the entire Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on me, I will not be bought over. Even if I have to die, fighting for the cause,” Patel said. Who is Narendra Patel?

1.35 pm: Earlier today, in response to Patidar leader Narendra Patel’s claims that he was bribed by the BJP with Rs one crore to join the party, Gandhi had said that Gujarat is ‘priceless’. Taking to Twitter, the Congress vice-president said, “Gujarat is priceless. It has never been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought.” Read more here

1.30 pm: Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to participate in the Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan rally.

