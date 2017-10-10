Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat live updates: ‘Chowkidaar’ silent over money made by his right-hand man’s son

Rahul Gandhi interacts with people in Kheda on Tuesday. (Source – Twitter/@INCIndia) Rahul Gandhi interacts with people in Kheda on Tuesday. (Source – Twitter/@INCIndia)

Continuing his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be holding public meetings in Vadodara on Tuesday. Rahul began with the second phase of Navsarjan Yatra yesterday and travelled through Ahmedabad, Kheda Anand and Vadodara, which was his last stop of the day. He began the second day of the Yatra from Vadodara and will head to the tribal district in Central Gujarat, Chhota Udaipur.

Here are the live updates on Rahul Gandhi’s second day in Gujarat:

11.45 am: Here is Rahul Gandhi’s schedule for the second day of his Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat.

11.35 am: After concluding his address, Rahul proceeded towards Bhaili. Our reporter on ground Aditi Raja is closely following the Congress vice president’s Navsarjan Yatra. She tweets @aditijf.

11.30 am: He continued, “When we come into power in Gujarat, this will be the government you will have – your leaders will listen to you. If we come to power in Gujarat, you can ask me questions. I won’t tell you only my ‘Mann ki Baat’. The Congress knows how to revive the economy, we have done it before. It is the need of the hour. India’s only focus has to be on the competition with China for job creation”.

11.25 am: A student asked Rahul, “Can you convince us why should we vote for you?” To this, he replied, “Employment is the biggest problem; badly implemented demonetisation and GST has blown apart the economy. We grew up with a GDP growth of 9 per cent, today it is 4 per cent. Economy has to be revived. Congress doesn’t leave out people from economy. We have a softer approach, we don’t use violence and intimidation. Can you imagine this kind of violence and intimidation under Manmohan Singh?”

11.20 am: Rahul said in order to bring jobs in Gujarat, entrepreneurial spirits need to be rekindled. “10-15 industrialists have NPAs of Rs 7 lakh crores, Modiji is not taking this money back from them. Modiji’s focus is on growing only few industries,” he alleged.

11.15 am: “You enjoy taking selfies with your phone, but that phone has given jobs to Chinese youth,” Rahul said. “‘Made in China’ is happening because Modiji’s focus is not on job creation. I want that when Chinese boys and girls use a phone, they should say ‘Made in India’, ‘Made in Gujarat’. Gujarat has shown might in milk production; New Zealand says it cannot compete with Gujarat. If Gujarat can do it in milk production, it can also be done in mobile phone production,” the Congress vice president stated.

11.10 am: Targeting BJP, Rahul said, “It is the BJP’s thinking that till women remain silent, they are good. The moment a woman opens her mouth, they want to shut her up.” He then went on to criticise RSS. “Have you seen a single woman in an RSS shakha in shorts? Why aren’t women allowed in RSS? They (BJP) have so many women in the party, but I have not seen a single woman in RSS,” Rahul said.

11.05 am: “If you see the education statistics for girls, Gujarat does not feature in top 10; Modi’s words are hollow,” Rahul said. “It is in Congress’ nature to strengthen – we will do it in the sector of girls’ education,” he added.

11.00 am: “An activist called me after Gauri Lankesh’s murder and said that he was scared as he could be next. I told the activist, ‘That is exactly how they want you to feel.’ They want to intimidate those who speak,” the Congress vice president said.

10.55 am: Responding to questions on safety of journalists and Gauri Lankesh’s murder, Rahul said, “Why do you think Gauri Lankesh was shot dead? Do you think truth can be hidden? Truth cannot be suppressed, it can only be concealed for a time.”

10.45 am: Rahul said, “Modiji launched Start up India in 2014, and Jay Shah’s company fortunes grew.” Referring to PM Modi as a gatekeeper again, he added, “The Chowkidaar of India is quiet even after his right hand man’s son has made crores from Rs 50,000.” He asked, “You know where Rs 2 lakh crore debt of the Gujarat govt has gone, to which company has chowkidar given it?”

10.35 am: Rahul Gandhi is now interacting with students at Sayaji Nagar Gruh. Answering questions raised by students, Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Modi has turned the focus of education to ‘profit’. Congress wants to bring it back to ‘knowledge’.” He added that Modi’s marketing is great but there is no development in the field of education.

10.20 am: Rahul Gandhi attended a prayer meeting at Sankalp Bhoomi and paid his respects to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

10.00 am: Rahul Gandhi will begin his second day of Navsarjan Yatra in Vadodara by attending a prayer meeting at Sankalp Bhoomi. He will be paying obeisance to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He will then hold an interaction with students at Sayaji Hall and proceed to Bhaili, where he will be welcomed by workers. He will then travel to Padra, hold a public meeting at Karjan and an interaction with Asha and Anganwadi workers at Patel Town in Dabhoi. H will also hold a public meeting at Dabhoi and will move on meet the people affected by Narmada Dam at Pansoli Village in Vasahat. He will hold his last public meeting at Village Bodeli in Chhota Udaipur.

The Navsarjan Yatra is said to be the Congress’ campaign in Gujarat to understand the local issues as well as boost the morale of the party workers. On the first day of the second phase of the Yatra, Gandhi addressed rallies and interacted with people on the way. He also met the Amul Plant workers in Kheda and the representatives of Mahila Milk Cooperatives in Anand. He paid a visit to Sardar Patel’s birthplace Nadiad as well.

