Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh today: Congress chief to meet party workers in Jogi bastion

With eyes on the impending Assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will reach Chhattisgarh for a two-day visit on Thursday. His visit coincides with Chief Minister Raman Singh’s month-long ‘Vikas Yatra,’ which was flagged off on May 12. During the visit, the Congress chief is likely to address Panchayati Raj representatives from across the state at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium in Raipur. He is also likely to address two jan sabhas, an adivasi kisan sammelan in Surguja district, and a ‘jungle satyagraha’ in Kotmi, Bilaspur district. In Bilaspur, he is also scheduled to address booth-level Congress workers, before heading off to Durg, where he is likely to attend a roadshow.

The visit of the Congress chief, six months ahead of the state polls, has been welcomed by local party workers, even as party insiders say Rahul’s visit to Kotmi — considered to be the bastion of Ajit Jogi and son Amit — could be an indication of its direct contest with the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC). Sources say, the father-son duo, who broke away from the Congress to form the CJC, could eat into a formidable share of Congress votes in the region.

“By starting his party’s election campaign from our constituency, Rahul Gandhi has made it apparent that his main target in Chhattisgarh is not BJP, but the Jogis,” Amit Jogi said.

