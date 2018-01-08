Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain live updates: Congress president to address NRIs

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently in Bahrain where he will address a group of NRIs. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently in Bahrain where he will address a group of NRIs.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will today address a convention of NRIs in Bahrain, where he will be the chief guest at an event organised by the Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO). This will be Gandhi’s first trip abroad after he took over as president of the party. A state guest, he is also likely to meet Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, a statement issued by the party said. The Congress president will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian origin on Monday. During his last such visit, Rahul Gandhi addressed two universities in the United States – University of Berkeley and Princeton, which, in a way, redefined the politician and began what many would call a comeback for the new Congress chief.

