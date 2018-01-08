Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain live updates: Congress president to address NRIs

Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain: Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, a statement issued by the party said. The Congress president will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian origin on Monday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will today address a convention of NRIs in Bahrain, where he will be the chief guest at an event organised by the Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO). This will be Gandhi’s first trip abroad after he took over as president of the party. A state guest, he is also likely to meet Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, a statement issued by the party said. The Congress president will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian origin on Monday. During his last such visit, Rahul Gandhi addressed two universities in the United States – University of Berkeley and Princeton, which, in a way, redefined the politician and began what many would call a comeback for the new Congress chief.

    Berkeley-like speech again?

    During his last such visit abroad, Rahul Gandhi addressed students at University of Berkely and Princ eton. Those two speeches, in a way, set the tone for what many would call Rahul's comeback in national politics. Will he pull off a similar speech tonight? Here's a video of his speech at Berkely. 

    Focus on sport

    Rahul Gandhi also met with Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Al Wadi Palace. The two leaders spoke about sports in Bahrain and also about competing in the Iron Man challenge. They also discussed plans to further develop sports and cricket, together.

    Rahul's first trip after taking over as party chief

    'NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow (Monday),' Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip.

