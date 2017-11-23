Rahul Gandhi in Aurangzeb, Khalji’s footsteps: BJP

Rahul Gandhi at Chamunda temple in Surendranagar. (PTI) Rahul Gandhi at Chamunda temple in Surendranagar. (PTI)

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits in the poll-bound state, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday said he was following in the footsteps of rulers like Alauddin Khalji and Aurangzeb.

“Aurangzeb (a Mughal emperor) destroyed many temples during his rule. When the common people opposed him, he promised to build two-three temples. Alauddin Khalji did the same…And now Rahul Gandhi is going in the same direction,” Rao said.

On his campaign trail, Rahul visited a string of temples, including the Akshardham shrine. The BJP has accused him of playing the soft Hindutva card to attract the majority community. “Rahul’s visits to the temples are drama. He is trying to mislead the people by the temple visits, which have become a compulsion for the Congress vice-president in view of the elections,” Rao said.

He added, “The Congress is celebrating Tipu Sultan jayanti in Karnataka, and is now dreaming of celebrating Muhammad Ghazni Jayanti in Gujarat, but this will never become a reality since the party will never win.”

“Tipu Sultan had converted many Hindus to Islam and included them in his army. Is Tipu Sultan an idol for the Congress? As part of its vote bank politics, the Congress’s top priority will be to celebrate Ghazni jayanti if they are voted to power in Gujarat, which is not possible,” Rao said.

Rahul, however, had last week clarified that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. BJP spokesperson Rao further attacked the Congress youth wing’s “insulting remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Twitter handle linked to the Indian Youth Congress had posted a meme on Modi.

“It amounts to making fun of the people of the country. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi that today India is not ruled by any Muslim or Mughal, or British. It is a democracy. In a democracy whomsoever the people elect, he is the leader. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should not forget that they don’t have the sole authority (malikana haq) to rule Delhi. The one who is selected by the people, the one respected by the people, is the leader. And this country has chosen Narendra Modiji by a huge majority. This mentality of insulting is not a recent thing. Your general secretary Digvijaya Singh, what did he say? Your national spokesperson Manish Tewari, what did he say? I cannot even repeat those words,” Rao said.

He attacked the Congress over their ‘Vikas gando thayo che’ campaign. “By saying Gujarat’s development has gone crazy, the Congress has insulted the people of Gujarat and its leadership.”

