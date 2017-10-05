Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: PM Modi should stand up and say we have not delivered

Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi should say we have one more year, we will deliver now. That is what a true leader would do.” (Source: ANI photo) Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi should say we have one more year, we will deliver now. That is what a true leader would do.” (Source: ANI photo)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poor governance, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday advised him to either say that his government has not managed to deliver or say they have one more year left and will do it now. “PM Modi should say we have one more year, we will deliver now. That is what a true leader would do,” said Gandhi.

Reacting to Modi’s statement that some people enjoy spreading pessimism, Gandhi said, “Instead of excuses and saying pessimists are creating an atmosphere, PM Modi should stand up and say we have not managed to deliver.”

Gandhi is in his Lok Sabha constituency on a three-day tour. This was his first visit here since the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which was held in March this year in which the Congress lost in all the seats of Amethi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul said the Centre should work on two major issues i.e., welfare of farmers and employment to youths. “Farmers and youth are the two main issues concerning India and if Modiji cannot address these, he should say so and the Congress will come and do it in six months,” he said.

He also said, “PM Modi needs to stop wasting the time of the countrymen and start giving employment to the youth as promised.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd