Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: If Modi can’t help farmers, he should say it

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing a chaupal at Kathora village in Amethi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing a chaupal at Kathora village in Amethi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who was in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on Wednesday, targeted the Prime Minister on GST and said Narendra Modi should hand over power to the Congress if the NDA government fails to provide employment to youths and redress the problems of farmers.

The Congress will execute the tasks within six months, he said.

This was Rahul’s first visit here since the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh six months ago in which the Congress lost in all the seats of Amethi.

Rahul said the Centre should work on two major issues — welfare of farmers and employment of youths. “Agar yeh nahin kar sakte hain…. Agar Modiji nahin kar sakte hain toh phir keh dein ki main nahin kar sakta hoon aur ab Congress party aa jaye woh mera kaam kar de. Aur hum woh kaam 6 mahine ke andar karke dikha denge (If Modi can’t do it then he should say it that he can’t do it and now the Congress should come and do my work. We will do it in six months),” Rahul told a chaupal at a ground near the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway.

Talking about “Made in China” products, he said the country would not move ahead until there was a Made in India, Made in Amethi and Made in Uttar Pradesh. “Modiji should stop wasting the time of the country and he should start giving employment to youths,” he said.

He said that around 30,000 youths search for jobs every day in India but only 450 get them. “This is the Make in India of the Modi government,” Rahul said, adding that he compared the data with China and it says that nearly 50,000 new youths get jobs daily in China.

“The entire nation knows that this person (Modi) had said that 2 crore youths will get jobs every year, but this man is not capable of doing that…. Resentment is growing across the country,” Rahul said.

Advising Modi to review GST according to its objective, Rahul said the GST was a programme of the Congress and it had said that there should be a single tax and it should not exceed 18 per cent. The Centre should think about reducing and simplifying it. The government should also speak to small and middle-class traders and resolve their problems. It was a suggestion from him as a leader from the Opposition, Rahul said.

“Inhone GST ko samjha nahin aur galat GST lagu kar diya (they did not understand what GST is and implemented it wrong),” he said. “They created five different taxes with maximum tax of 28 per cent. A separate law was enacted in every state,” he said.

Rahul said the Congress government gave four national highways, a food park and several other infrastructure projects to Amethi, but the BJP has hurt the people here, he added.

Rahul said he could show people a video of the BJP national president Amit Shah in which he has said that the promise of Rs 15 lakh (into bank accounts of people) was a “chunavi jumla”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App