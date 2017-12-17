Rahul Gandhi hosts dinner for Congress MPs, leaders of opposition parties

Gandhi took charge of the Congress party’s reins yesterday at a formal function from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained at the helm for 19 years.(Image source: Twitter) Gandhi took charge of the Congress party’s reins yesterday at a formal function from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained at the helm for 19 years.(Image source: Twitter)

A day after assuming charge as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi today hosted a dinner for party MPs and senior leaders as well as leaders of opposition parties. A number of senior opposition leaders attended the dinner here along with Congress MPs, a move viewed as an attempt to bring them closer to Gandhi.

The dinner comes at a time when the opposition is seeking to corner the government on various issues in the truncated winter session of Parliament that started on December 15.

The opposition will formalise its strategy soon after the Assembly election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh tomorrow.

