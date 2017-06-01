Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana govt over farmers’ suicide, unemployment

Rahul Gandhi in Sangareddy, Telangana Rahul Gandhi in Sangareddy, Telangana

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the dreams of the people of Telangana remain unfulfilled even after the state has been formed. Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy, Gandhi said the students and youths of the region started the Telangana movement as they wanted jobs for the youth “but the ruling state government has disappointed them”. Taking a jibe at the ruling TRS government, Rahul asked if it supports students, farmers, youths, women or is it “only for the contractors and land mafias.”

Citing the number of the deaths of farmers’ suicide, Rahul said the in last three years, 2855 farmers committed suicide, “out of which 100 farmers took place in chief minister’s constituency”. Rahul said even the farmers fought for the Telangana movement with their sweat and blood. Rahul said that waiving off loans should bring relief to farmers, “but in Telangana farmers are made to deposit their land papers, jewelleries with banks”. “It happens in Telangana that when a farmer asks for a fair price he is handcuffed,” said Gandhi.

Hitting out at the state government for poor employment opportunities, Gandhi said the Chief Minister of the state had promised a job in each and every house “but till now no job has been given even in a single village”. The TRS government had promised free education from KG to PG but instead, he closed 4000 schools, the Congress leader added. “The chief minister has made a house worth Rs 350 crore, but nowhere in the world has a chief minister made a house worth this much,” said Gandhi.

