Delhi confidential: High Regard

HE MIGHT not be impressed with Rahul Gandhi, but it seems Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to hold his father in high regard. On Sunday, the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Sarma was one of the few non-Congress leaders to pay tributes in public. “I pay my reverence to former Prime Minister Sri #RajivGandhi on his death anniversary,” he tweeted. A former Congressman, Sarma had moved to the BJP ahead of last year’s Assembly polls and is now key to the BJP’s fortunes in the Northeast. While he blamed Rahul for his exit, Sarma has never spoken against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and, in fact, had praised her even after his exit.

To Invite or Not

ALTHOUGH INDIA has, in principle, agreed to participate in the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) test in 2021, the government is learnt to be also looking at developing a regional version of the test to assess learning outcomes. The HRD Ministry held a meeting last week to explore the possibility of developing a PISA-like test for the SAARC countries. The government, however, is faced with a dilemma. It’s not sure if it should invite Pakistan to come on board for the test.

Slow Track

THE NEW luxury train, Tejas Express, has priced itself at Rs 2,740 for Executive Chair Car from Mumbai to Goa, competing with flights. But the track on that route is still not ready for the upgraded speeds of up to 200 km per hour that Tejas Express can clock. Though the new train was announced over a year ago, the route where it would be deployed first was not clear till recently. Incidentally, when the shiny new train reached Delhi last week from Kapurthala, 13 of its windows were found to be cracked, having been hit by stones thrown by miscreants on its way.

Anti-China Brigade

RSS-AFFILIATED Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has been running a campaign against Chinese goods these days. At its national council meeting in Guwahati on Saturday and Sunday, it passed a fresh resolution calling for “freeing Bharat from Chinese influence”. The SJM has planned activities throughout the year to save the nation from “Chinese onslaught”. It has asked the government to extend a preferential policy to “indigenous services” and demanded that no foreign consultants or foreign service providers be hired in government departments.

Book Launch

IN THE season of book launches, comes another one. A biography of JD(U) leader and long-time socialist Sharad Yadav is ready for release. Efforts are on to make the launch a politically-significant event by bringing together leaders of all hues. Yadav, who has completed 50 years in public life, has good relations with leaders across parties. Vice-President Hamid Ansari would release the book, written by Kunwar Raj Asthana, a political biographer.

