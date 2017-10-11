Himachal polls: Vikramaditya Singh seeks Congress ticket from Virbhadra’s seat

Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh in Mandi on Saturday. Pradeep Kumardi Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh in Mandi on Saturday. Pradeep Kumardi

Himachal Youth Congress president and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s son, Vikramaditya Singh (28), who looked after affairs in his father’s constituency Shimla (Rural) till now, has announced his decision to contest elections on a Congress ticket from his family bastion. He has submitted his application for a ticket.

The move comes after Vikramaditya called a meeting a fortnight ago of panchayat representatives and other constituents of Shimla (Rural), addressed by the Chief Minister proposing his son’s name to step into his shoes as a young and mature political activist. Virbhadra on Monday clarified that he was keeping his options open to contest from another constituency.

Vikramaditya said that he “will abide by the party high command’s decision on giving a ticket, but whoever is fielded by the Congress will get overwhelming support”.

