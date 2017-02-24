Rahul Gandhi has the sensitivity and concern of a mature leader: Sheila Dikshit clarifies her comments

Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo) Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo)

Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit has clarified that her statements about Rahul Gandhi in an interview that she gave to the Times of India have been misinterpreted. In a couple of tweets, with hashtag #DontTwistMyWords, Dikshit said the Congress vice-president has the “sensitivity” and “concern of a mature leader”.

Rahul has the sensitivity and concern of a mature leader. His words are those of a young, courageous and restless man. #DontTwistMyWords — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) February 24, 2017

In an earlier interview with Times of India, the 79-year-old Congress leader was quoted as saying that Rahul Gandhi was “still not mature and should be given (more) time”. She had also said the Congress was undergoing a generational change and in the change in the political scenario both Congress and Rahul Gandhi were adjusting.

“You see, we are going through change. It is both a generational change and a change in politics from what it was till a few years back. The political language has changed quite a lot. For instance, you would not expect the PM to say what he said about former PM Manmohan Singh. In this change of approach, link, language and relationships, Congress is adjusting itself. And please remember Rahul is still not mature, his age does not allow him to be mature. He is what… in his forties. Please give him time. Having said all this, Congress believes in development of the weak and marginalised. Rahul is the only one who has spoken about farmers,” Dikshit was quoted as saying.

