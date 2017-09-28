Took 70 years, not one, to raise India’s global stock, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at Chotila temple in Surendranagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. (Photo Source: PTI) Rahul Gandhi at Chotila temple in Surendranagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. (Photo Source: PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India’s standing in the world did not improve within a year, but took 70 years and initiatives such as the Green Revolution and the nationalisation of banks.

“These days, the world is talking about the US, China and India. Earlier, the world used to make fun of us. It took 70 years to get India world recognition. It didn’t happen in one year. Mahatma Gandhi made the beginning. It happened gradually. We helped India find her feet with the Green Revolution, White Revolution, telecom, computer technology, nationalisation of banks etc. All this happened, thanks to the farmers of the country,” Rahul said.

The Congress vice-president was addressing a public meeting at Jasdan town in Rajkot on third and final day of his Navsarajan Yatra in Saurashtra.

The BJP has claimed India’s stock in the world rose after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

Rahul continued his attack on Modi and the so-called Gujarat model of development.

Referring to threshing and automatic drum-beating machines manufacturing industry of Jasdan, Rahul said if the government gave due attention to them, they could create “lakhs” of jobs.

“Modi talks about Make in India. But the entire focus is on 15 persons only. There is a city in China where locks are manufactured. It is known as the city of locks and it produces 90 per cent of locks in the world…. When the Congress forms government in Gujarat, the money which is now given to 15 big industrialists will instead be given to you,” he said.

Rahul offered prayers at the Chotila temple in Surendranagar district and the Khodal Dham temple at Kagvad. He also went to the Dasi Jivan shrine in Chotila.

