Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat live updates: Congress V-P reaches Chotila

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates:

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has begun his roadshow on the third day of his campaign in Gujarat. Gandhi started his day by offering prayers at the Chamunda Mataji Temple and will continue meeting with the party workers and locals during the day. He will also hold a special meeting with village women at Chobari Village in Surendranagar district.

Also called as Navsarajan Yatra, Gandhi started his three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Monday by visiting Dwarkadhish temple. From Jamnagar to Rajkot, the Congress vice-president interacted with locals from multiple villagers on issues like note ban, farm product prices and unemployment. Taking a jibe at the PM Modi’s famed Gujarat model of development he said, “Modi’s Gujarat model is a failure. There is need to reintroduce the old Amul model, which takes everybody along. Congress will form government here, we shall take everybody on board and Gujarat will show the way to the entire country one more time.” He also said that it is shameful that Sardar Patel’s statue is being cast in China and will have ‘Made in India’ inscribed on its back.

11:27 am: Congress’ national general secretary Ashok Gehlot at Chotila meeting said that people feel pain even when a village sarpanch dies and that Congress leaders have made bigger sacrifices to keep India intact. Urging people to listen to their soul, Gehlot asked the people to give a chance to Congress

10:59 am: Scores of people have gathered at the base of Chotila hillock while Gandhi is in the temple office after offering his prayers at Chamunda temple.

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Crowd of people in Chotila

10:50 am: Rahul Gandhi has come out from Chamunda temple, his first stop for the day.

10:44 am: Rahul Gandhi who reached at the top of Chotila hillock was welcomed by former Congress MP Kunvarji Bavaliya with a garland. While climbing up Chotila hillock, Gandhi said Namaskar in response to Chamunda maat ki jai by devotees.

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi in Chotila

10:23 am: Rahul Gandhi has reached Chotila.

The final day of Congress VP Rahul Gandhi’s Navsarjan Yatra begins from Chotila Temple, after two outstanding days. #NavsarjanWithRahul pic.twitter.com/Dc8m3MAicS — Congress (@INCIndia) September 27, 2017

10:00 am: Rahul Gandhi has started for Chotila in Surendranagar district.

9:50 am: Welcome to the live blog where we will bring you all the updates from Rahul Gandhi’s third day of campaign in poll-bound Gujarat.

