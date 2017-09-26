Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat live updates: Meeting with businessmen, traders on agenda today

Rahul Gandhi while interacting with locals in Gujarat on Day-1 of his visit (Source: AICC Communication Dept) Rahul Gandhi while interacting with locals in Gujarat on Day-1 of his visit (Source: AICC Communication Dept)

Continuing his campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet traders and businessmen in Rajkot on day 2 of his visit. He will also hold meetings with party workers and address a kisan sabha today while on his way to towns such as Dhrol and Tankara by road.

Gandhi started his three-day roadshow by offering prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka and then addressed party workers and villagers in Bhatia village in Jamnagar district. In a string of villages that he visited in Saurashtra region, the Congress leader interacted with locals on issues like corruption, unemployment, education and development. Targeting the PM Modi-led NDA government for demonetisation and GST, he said, “They have no space in heart for the weak and poor sections of the society… but they open all the doors for the rich people of the society.”

BJP meanwhile, called Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit as “dramatic and laughable”, saying that the campaign will boomerang on the Congress. “It will only benefit the BJP,” state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a release.

Also Read: Ride on bullock cart, tea in a tansali, Rahul on Day 1 is the story of ‘people connect’

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates

9:51 am:

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Navsarjan Yatra from Jamnagar, after a successful first day. #યુવા_રોજગાર_ખેડૂત_અધિકાર pic.twitter.com/48JhBI7vGY — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2017

9:30 am: While talking to the media, Solanki said that he saw an undercurrent against BJP on the first day of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the state. Gandhi, in his address on Monday, had also mentioned that people regretted voting for BJP. “There is a strong undercurrent in favour of Congress in Gujarat. People want change and Congress will definitely come to power this time,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

Gujarat Congress Chief Bharat Solanki talks to media, at Circuit House, in Jamnagar (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya) Gujarat Congress Chief Bharat Solanki talks to media, at Circuit House, in Jamnagar (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya)

9:16 am:

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi talks to media, at Circuit House, in Jamnagar (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya) Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi talks to media, at Circuit House, in Jamnagar (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya)

9:16 am: On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Gandhi will be touring Assembly seats spread in Jamnagar, Rajkot and Morbi districts. Preparations have begun to welcome Congress vice-president in Padhari town of Rajkot district.

9 am: Gandhi is expected to shortly meet party workers and supporters at Rampur Patia in Jamnagar district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd