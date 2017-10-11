Rahul Gandhi Gujarat visit Day 3 Live updates: Congress vice-president interacts with tribal students in Chhota Udaipur

Rahul Gandhi Gujarat visit day 3 Live: Congress vice-president will hold a public meeting at Fagwel Panchayat Ground at around 5:30 pm. (File) Rahul Gandhi Gujarat visit day 3 Live: Congress vice-president will hold a public meeting at Fagwel Panchayat Ground at around 5:30 pm. (File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will continue his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday. On Day 3 of his visit, Gandhi will hold a meeting with tribal students at Darbar Hall in Chhota Udaipur district at around 10 am. After the meeting, Gandhi will hold a number of corner meetings with public along his way to District Kheda, where he will hold a public meeting at Fagwel Panchayat Ground at around 5:30 pm.

On Day 2 of his visit, Gandhi launched a scathing attack against BJP chief Amit Shah, as he questioned the alleged accusations of “illegal” business activities of his son Jay Shah. Addressing a public meeting at Vadodara, Gandhi said, “First they started ‘Beti Bachao’ program. Now it has changed to Amit Shah ke bete ko bachao (save Amit Shah’s son).”

10:26 am: When students asked Rahul Gandhi why there is no electricity in villages, Gandhi said, “You must ask the Prime Minister, Chief Minister.”

10:25 am: In an interaction with Rahul Gandhi, tribal students complained about lack of teachers and infrastructure in govt schools. They further said that students are forced to attend state govt programs in Gujarat and their buses are diverted to events. In his response, the Congress leader said that his party will correct the Education system. He further said that the state government govt has not given enough funds for education system.

10:20 am: Rahul Gandhi begins Day 3 of Navsarjan Gujarat Yatra in Chhota Udepur with an interaction with tribal students.

9:45 am Rahul Gandhi’s travel programme in Gujarat on October 11th 2017: Congress vice-president will interact with tribal students at Darbar Hall in Chhota Udaipur district at around 10 am. He will later hold a corner meeting at Devgarh Baria in Dahod district at around 11:45 am. He will move to hold a corner meeting at Limkheda in Dahod district at around 12:45 am. Then, Gandhi will go for a Darshan at Kabir Mandir at Saliya in Dahod district. He will later hold a corner meeting at Sant Road High School Ground in Panchmahal district. He will also interact with skilled workers at Harpreet Dhaba in Tuwa Village in Panchamahal district. He will later go for a darshan at Bhathiji Maharaj Temple at Fagwel in Kheda district. At around 5:30 pm in the evening, Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Fagwel Panchayat Ground in Kheda district.

9:30 am: Rahul Gandhi will travel from Chhota Udaipur district to Kheda district on Day 3 of his visit to Gujarat.

