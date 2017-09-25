Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Congress V-P to visit Dwarkadhish Temple, meet party workers

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start his three-day campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday from Dawrka in Saurashtra. He will also address the public at different points and interact with them along the way.

From Dwarka, he is expected to drive down to Jamnagar and stay there overnight. With the police refusing him permission to cover the 135 km stretch from Dwarka to Jamnagar by an open jeep and stage roadshows citing security reasons, Gandhi would now be taking a specially done up luxury bus for him equipped with CCTV cameras, reports IANS.

With 58 assembly seats, Saurasthra region is politically important for Congress. While Congress has done well in the district, panchayat and local body polls, the party hopes to improve its tally on the Assembly front. The local leaders also hope that Rahul Gandhi’s stay in the region for the first time, will pep up party workers ahead of the elections slated to be held later this year. The Gandhi scion is also scheduled to campaign in north, central and south Gujarat in the coming few weeks.

Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit LIVE updates

10:45 am: Rahul Gandhi is expected to make his first stop in the campaign at Dwarkadhish Temple shortly.

