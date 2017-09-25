Rahul Gandhi on a three-day Gujarat visit, meeting with farmers, traders on agenda

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

CONGRESS vice-president Rahul Gandhi will kick-off his three-day visit of politically-crucial Saurashtra from Dwarka on Monday, and will address a series of public meetings, lead roadshows and also interact with businessmen during his tour.

Rahul is likely to reach Mithapur near Dwarka at 11.30 am and pay obeisance at the famous Dwarkadhis temple in Dwarka. From there, he will drive to Bhatiya village, around 45 km towards Khambhaliya and address party workers and supporters during a rally. He will also interact with the residents of Hanjdapar and Vadtra villages in Khambhaliya taluka.

Later in the afternoon, he will meet farmers in Khambhaliya and fishermen at Vasai village in the neighbouring Jamnagar district. The Congress leader will also meet the trading community at Chandi Bazar in Jamnagar city, where he will also stay for the night.

On the second day of his visit, Rahul is scheduled to visit Dhrol in Jamnagar district and Wankaner in Morbi district. He is likely to interact with traders and businessmen in Rajkot on Tuesday evening.

On the third day his tour, Rahul is scheduled to visit Chotila and pay obeisance at Chamunda temple and also Jasdan in Rajkot district. He is also expected to visit Kagvad, a religious site for the Kadva Patel community in Kagavad village near Jetpur in Rajkot district.

Agrarian Saurasthra region is politically important as it has around 58 Assembly seats. Congress had did well in the district panchayat and local body elections held in the region in 2015, and controls eight out of 11 district panchayats in the region. Local Congress leaders said that Rahul’s visit is likely to boost morale of the party workers ahead of the Assembly elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App