Rahul Gandhi goes abroad to ‘meet grandmother’

AT A time when the Congress is at the forefront of Opposition discussions on a consensus candidate for next month’s Presidential elections, and parties are joining hands to take on the Centre on the issue of farm crisis, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday tweeted that he is travelling abroad to meet his grandmother.Party leaders said his nonagenarian grandmother is ailing.

“Will be travelling to meet my grandmother and family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them,” Rahul tweeted. He did not specify his destination. While BJP leaders took on the Congress vice-president for what they called his frequent visits abroad and alleged inability to take any issue he touches to its logical conclusion — Rahul had supported the farmers’ agitation demanding fair price in Madhya Pradesh and had courted arrest while heading to Mandsaur recently — the Congress said he will “continue to monitor and lead the farmers’ agitation” from abroad.

Congress’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “The Congress vice-president is traveling to meet his 93-year-old grandmother and rest of the family.” He also said, “There is an ongoing agitation of farmers which Rahul Gandhi is leading. Whichever part of the world Rahul Gandhi is in, he will continue to monitor and lead the farmers’ agitations.”

