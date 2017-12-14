Rahul Gandhi focus on women’s Bill in first event as Congress president-elect

Referring to the change of guard in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said: “Unfortunately, we don’t have a women president anymore. We will have to compensate for that.” Referring to the change of guard in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said: “Unfortunately, we don’t have a women president anymore. We will have to compensate for that.”

At his first party event as Congress president-elect on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said the party would mount pressure on the government for early passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

He said the Congress will have to give representation to women at every level unlike the RSS which, he claimed, has closed its doors to women.

Referring to the change of guard in the Congress, he said: “Unfortunately, we don’t have a women president anymore. We will have to compensate for that. At least, there will have to be women Chief Ministers in states…. We will work on that together.”

Rahul was addressing a day-long workshop organised by the Congress’s women’s wing.

“It is my first function as president and I accepted this before Karnataka and Kerala because I wanted to give a clear message to the women of India and the Congress party. The biggest change that will happen in the Congress will be for the women. We have to work on transforming the Congress and a fundamental part of that transformation in my mind is going to be the role of women in the Congress party at every level,” he said.

“There is a central difference between the BJP, the people we fight, and us. If you look at any of Gandhiji’s photographs, you will always see three or four women near Gandhiji. RSS is not open for women… that is their ideology…. We need to spread the Congress ideology. And for that work we need women. Actually only you (women) can do it,” he said.

Rahul also asked state units to emulate the Gujarat Congress model. “The Gujarat Congress has given a message in the last three-four months. Wherever we fight, whether we have one seat, 10 seats or 200 seats…. The Congress should fight with all its might, unitedly, on the basis of the ideology and giving a vision to the state…. In difficult circumstances, the Congress party fought unitedly and the result you will see on December 18…. Perhaps you will be surprised (by the results),” he said.

On the issue of 33 per cent reservation to women, he said: “We will give a clear message to the government that you will have to do women’s reservation. The Congress will not give you a choice… that is the Opposition’s role and we will fulfill that.” He said the Congress will have to systematically prepare women and give them representation at every level and field them in elections.

