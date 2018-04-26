Rahul Gandhi’s flight to Hubli develops technical fault, Congress alleges conspiracy: LIVE UPDATES

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Hubli for his election campaign in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Hubli for his election campaign in Karnataka.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s flight from New Delhi to Hubli developed a technical fault on Thursday. Gandhi was scheduled to visit Hubli for his election campaign in Karnataka. However, alleging conspiracy behind the technical fault, the Congress has registered a complaint with the DGP of Karnataka. According to reports, an FIR has been registered based on the complaint.

In the complaint made to DGP Neelmani N Raju, Gandhi’s office stated that several “unexplained technical errors” happened during the course of the two-hour morning flight and demanded a thorough investigation. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Gandhi to inquire about his well-being in the afternoon. Rahul Gandhi’s plane, VT- AVH, was a Falcon 2000 woned by Religare Aviation limited. A DGCA source said it appears to be a snag of autopilot which led to this incident, but the regulator will investigate in detail.

