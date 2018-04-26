Rahul Gandhi’s flight to Hubli develops technical fault, Congress alleges conspiracy: LIVE UPDATES

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s flight from New Delhi to Hubli developed a technical fault on Thursday. Gandhi was scheduled to visit Hubli for his election campaign in Karnataka. However, alleging conspiracy behind the technical fault, the Congress has registered a complaint with the DGP of Karnataka. According to reports, an FIR has been registered based on the complaint.
In the complaint made to DGP Neelmani N Raju, Gandhi’s office stated that several “unexplained technical errors” happened during the course of the two-hour morning flight and demanded a thorough investigation. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Gandhi to inquire about his well-being in the afternoon. Rahul Gandhi’s plane, VT- AVH, was a Falcon 2000 woned by Religare Aviation limited. A DGCA source said it appears to be a snag of autopilot which led to this incident, but the regulator will investigate in detail.
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi flight snag: FIR being filed against pilots
- Section 287 of the Indian Penal Code pertains to negligent conduct with respect to machinery.
- Section 336, meanwhile, pertains to endangering life or personal safety of others.
Reports from Bangalore say an FIR is being taken up in Gokul Road police station against the pilots on the complaint of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Shakir Sannadhi under sections 287 and 336 of the IPC read with Section 11 of Aircraft Act 1934.
DGCA to examine in detail
"Operator has reported the incident to us.As per operator report, it was snag of autopilot mode and pilot shifted to manual mode and landedsafely. Shut off autopilot incidents are not uncommon. For any VIP flight, DGCA examines it in detail. We shall do here also," a source in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.
Hubli Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj and DCP (Law and Order) Renuka Sukumar have confirned the incident.
Section 11 of the Aircraft Act deals with the oenalty for flying so as to cause danger. 'Whoever wilfully flies any aircraft in such a manner as to cause danger to any person or to any property on land or water or in the air shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both,' it says.
According to the complaint filed by Congress, the aircraft in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling titled suddenly to the left at around 10.45 am and the altitude dipped steeply, combined with violent shuddering of the aircraft body. A clanking noise could be heard from one side of the plane and the autopilot was also not functioning.
The plane eventually landed at Hubli at around 11.30 am while continuously shaking and making unusual audible sounds. The crew also admitted that the flight was particularly frightening and uncommon, the complaint stated.
Alleging conspiracy, the Congress in its complaint said that the flight experienced incidents of shuddering and altitude drooping were not natural considering the weather outside was sunny and not windy
Here is the complaint that Congress has filed with the DGP of Karnataka.
The aircraft in question, VT- AVH, is a Falcon 2000 owned by Religare Aviation limited. It was registered at Nehru Place, Delhi on 04-02-2011.
The Congress chief, who is on his seventh leg of campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly election on May 12, took a chopper from Hubli to Ankola and continued with the scheduled rallies.
“It is to be stated that the weather outside was sunny, normal and not windy as per the observation of the passengers and as per the forecast of the day,” the complaint letter reads. “The whole flight experience of the flight left the passengers with a lot of anxiety and stress, and positively fearing for their lives. The crew was also petrified and admitted that the flight was particularly frightening and uncommon,” it adds.