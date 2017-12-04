Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress president post, set to be elected unopposed

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi while filing his nomination for the post of party president. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi while filing his nomination for the post of party president.

Accompanied by top Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi today filed his nomination papers for the post of Congress president. With no other candidate in the fray, his election as the next Congress president is a mere formality, which would usher in a generational shift in the grand old party.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh signed on the main set of nomination proposing Rahul as the candidate along with senior leaders including P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Anand Sharma.

Another set was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself along with senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul is set to sign on around 70 nominations.

As Rahul sat inside the AICC headquarters signing on nominations brought by state unit after state unit, the party fielded its top leaders to attack prime minister Narendra Modi outside. Singh said the party had full confidence in Rahul’s leadership and his hardwork will bear fruit. “Rahul Gandhi is the darling of the Congress party. He will carry forward the tradition of the party.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke about the sacrifices made by the Nehru-Gandhi family. Referring to the prime minister’s remarks about the Congress election, leader after leader said the party has vibrant internal democracy.

Azad and other top leaders said the BJP is rattled by the elevation of Rahul as President. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala asked “why the PM is so tense, anxious and panicky. This anxiety is undermining your dignity as prime minister.”

