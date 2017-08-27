Rahul Gandhi extends support to RJD rally, says it will expose wicked intentions of ruling party in Bihar

Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi is on an official visit of Norway. (File Photo) Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi is on an official visit of Norway. (File Photo)

On a day when the Opposition parties rallied together on a call given by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav in Patna, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is on an official visit to Norway, managed to get his message delivered to the supporters gathered at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in a show of strength against the newly-formed JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar. Expressing confidence in the Opposition, Gandhi said, “Mujhe poora yakeen hai ye jansabha sattadhari dal aur unki sarkar ke naapak iradon ko ujaagar kar degi. (I have full confidence that this rally will expose the wicked intentions of the ruling party).”

Bihar Congress President Ashok Chaudhary read out the message in the rally on Sunday.

In his message, Gandhi said that the rally has been organised at a time when the basic foundation on which our democracy stands is under attack. Targeting BJP on its continuous expansion in various states, Gandhi said, “Dhan aur bahubal ke vikrit gathjod ke dam par sattadhari dal aaj un rajyon mein bhi apna vistar kar rahi hai jaha use janata ne janadesh nahi diya tha. (On the back of money and power, the ruling party is expanding in even those states in which it did not receive the people’s mandate).

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s message on Patna rally pic.twitter.com/Wb5rHyd05r — Congress (@INCIndia) August 27, 2017

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre, the Congress leader added, “Yeh sarkar 2014 mein desh ki janata se kiye apne waadon ko puri tarah se bhula chuki hai. (This government has completely forgotten its promises made to the people of this country in 2014).”

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally. (Source: PTI Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally. (Source: PTI Photo)

Expressing his displeasure with the government, Gandhi said that except for a selected few, every other community has been a prey to the anti-poor policies of the NDA government. The RJD Patna rally was attended by senior party leader Gulam Nabi Azad, CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee along with rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav to unite against the BJP under the banner of “BJP bhagao, desh bachao.”

