Rahul Gandhi thanks Sushma Swaraj for ‘recognising’ Congress’ ‘legacy’

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ripped into Pakistan, accusing the neighbouring nation of producing terror networks while India has produced top educational institutions, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi thanked her for “finally” recognising the Congress party’s achievements.

“Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments’ great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs,” Gandhi said.

His remark came after Swaraj, in her address at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, said that India has produced IITs and IIMs, while Pakistan had produced terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“We (India) produced scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you produced? You have produced terrorists,” Swaraj said in her speech in Hindi. “Doctors save people from death; terrorists send them to death… We produced IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and space research centre, you produced Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network and Hizbul Mujahideen,” she added.

After the speech, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala had also expressed his gratitude to Swaraj “for stating hard facts about India and Pakistan at UN.” The Congress spokesperson added that Swaraj’s address is a reply to “those who ask what happened in the last 70 years”.

In a tweet, he said, “Befitting reply to those who ask what happened in last 70 years. Sushma Swaraj mirrored the yeoman’s progress made by India under Congress rule, making ‘inclusive growth and progress’ as India’s mantra.”

He further added that it is time to convert “words into action”. “Time to move words into action as Pak still receives $743 million annual U.S aid,collaborates with China on CPEC & buys arms from Russia,” Surjewala said.

