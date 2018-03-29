Rahul Gandhi: ‘Everywhere there is leak, the chowkidaar is weak’

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday listed the various information leaks that have come to light recently. From the Facebook data breach by a UK firm to influence election campaigns to Karnataka election date leaks and CBSE questions papers’ leaks, the Congress leader said there’s leak everywhere and that the country’s “chowkidar” (watchman) — read PM Modi — is “weak”.

After news surfaced that UK data firm Cambridge Analytica was involved in harvesting data to influence US presidential elections, it was found out that the firm has worked in India in the past. As per Cambridge Analytica’s website, its services were used in the Bihar Assembly Elections in 2010 and the India partner of CA’s parent company allegedly worked with three political parties – BJP, Congress and JD(U).

????? ???? ???? ??? !

???? ??? !

SSC Exam ??? !

Election Date ??? !

CBSE ?????? ??? ! ?? ??? ??? ??? ??

??????? ??? ??#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

While documents released on Wednesday showed CA’s parent company, SCL Group had worked for the JD (U) in the 2010 Bihar elections.

Following allegations of leaks of question papers of Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics, the CBSE on Wednesday announced that re-exams will be conducted soon. The decision has angered many students who have planned protests to force the Board to revert its decision.

